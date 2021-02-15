Toddler thriving after sudden cardiac arrest as a newborn

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)— Zett Dios, 3, made his presence known by crashing his parents’ interview on Zoom.

“How old are you going to be?” Renee Dios, of Bay Village, asked her son Zett sitting on her lap.

“Three,” he said holding up his fingers to the screen with a big smile.

It’s a moment of happiness the Dios family prayed for years prior when they learned the stunning news their 3-week-old baby was not well.

Zett was unable to hold food down, “projectile vomiting” after feedings. A call to the doctor led to a trip to the ER where an undiagnosed condition was revealed.

“He had been going into this very high heart rate for a very long period of time… And so his body ultimately, his organs were shutting down and he did go into sudden cardiac arrest,” Dios said.

“…diagnosis was supraventricular tachycardia which is SVT for short and it’s an arrhythmia of one of the chambers of his heart.”

It was the start of several weeks in the pediatric ICU at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Dios calls the team who saved Zett their angels on earth.

“Definitely the scariest thing any parent could go through which I wouldn’t wish upon anybody in the world,” said Nick Dios, Zett’s dad.

February is American Heart Month. The Dios family continues to share their story and works with American Heart Association in the effort to educate others that sudden cardiac arrest can happen at any age.

“It can happen to anyone, it happened to my 3-week-old baby, which I never thought of,” said Zett’s mom.

FOX 8 originally featured Zett’s story of recovery as a 1-year-old in 2019.

The family continues to pay it forward by spreading the word to take care of your heart and the hearts of the people you love.

“Absolutely they saved our baby,” said Nick Dios, who described the recovery as a miracle. “Saved his life.”