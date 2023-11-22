CLEVELAND (WJW) – Pull up a chair, it’s time for Thanksgiving dinner.

People all over the country will be traveling or welcoming loved ones into their homes over the long weekend, but just as sure as you are to go back for seconds, someone is bound to get sick.

“We’re still seeing COVID circulating, and I would assume we may see more,” University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Director of Infection Control Dr. Claudia Hoyen said. “The other thing that we’ve started to see here in Ohio over the last couple of weeks — but it has really started to take off — is RSV.”

Many will be focused on making sure the meal is perfect, but Dr. Hoyen said managing the spread of germs should also be at the front of mind.

“If you’re sick, probably stay home if you’re recovering from something, but still have some symptoms,” Hoyen said. “Wear a mask. Be sure you’re washing your hands. Make sure that in the upcoming weeks, if you have the chance, get your flu shot. Get your COVID booster.”

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is classifying flu activity as low, as less than 2% of emergency department visits are from flu-like illness. But if you do get sick, Hoyen said it’s best to contact primary or urgent care first before heading to the ER, unless your symptoms are severe.

“At UH, we have lots of urgent cares and are happy to see people in those locations — happy to kind of offload those people who aren’t quite sick enough to need an emergency room visit,” Hoyen said. “But certainly, there is help out there if you need to be seen.”

Another potential cause of sickness can come straight from the kitchen. Disinfecting cooking areas and limiting cross-contamination when cooking are keys to preventing foodborne illness.

“We’re talking turkey,” Hoyen said. “So, when we talk poultry, we worry about things like salmonella. You know, and so when people are preparing food, you know, again, washing down the counters, washing your hands, you know, not putting the vegetables on something where you may have just cut raw meat — that kind of stuff.”