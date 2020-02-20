Summit County health officials warn of increased influenza activity, encourage residents to get flu shot

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County Public Health officials are encouraging citizens to take preventative actions after a significant increase in influenza activity throughout the county.

According to Summit County Public Health, there were 235 flu-related hospitalizations in the county between January 26 and February 15.

Health officials warn that while the novel coronavirus has been the prominent health topic in the media, influenza continues to be the respiratory infection that is the most immediate threat to Northeast Ohioans. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio.

Residents are encouraged to get a flu shot which is reportedly the best way to prevent influenza.

Officials also advise that citizens do the following:

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth after touching objects – this is how germs are spread.

Practice good habits like disinfecting surfaces, getting plenty of sleep, and managing stress.

Flu season continues through May. You should speak with your healthcare provider before getting a flu shot.

More on influenza, here.