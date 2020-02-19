Ohio lawmaker proposes capping cost for EpiPens for children

In this photo illustration, EpiPen, which dispenses epinephrine through an injection mechanism for people with severe allergies, is seen as the company that makes it Mylan Inc. has come under fire from consumers and lawmakers for the price that it is currently charging on August 16, 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. Reports indicate that the cost of a pair of EpiPens has risen 400 percent from when the Mylan acquired the original company in 2007. (Photo Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– An Ohio lawmaker introduced a bill on Friday that would reduce the costs of EpiPens and glucagon for children.

State Rep. John Rogers (D-Mentor-on-the-Lake) proposed House Bill 512, which would cap the cost of the life-saving medications to $100 per prescription for a person 18 years or younger.

Epinephrine auto-injectors are used to treat severe allergic reactions, while glucagon is for dangerously low blood sugar. Both made headlines in recent years for sky-rocketing costs.

“Much has been said in recent months and years about the unaffordability of some of our most crucial prescription medications,” Rogers said in a news release on Tuesday. “Both epi-pens and glucagon can be prohibitively expensive for many of Ohio’s working families. Parents should not have to choose between their child’s emergency medications and other immediate expenses.”

The bill now waits for referral to a committee in the Ohio House of Representatives.