Ohio launches ‘COVID CareLine’ to help with mental health during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) announced the launch of a new mental health COVID CareLine for Ohioans.

Certified counselors and social workers will be available to provide emotional assistance to anyone struggling with mental health concerns due to the ongoing stress of the pandemic.

The COVID Careline is a toll-free and confidential line.

The number to call is 1-800-720-9616.

It will be available for Ohioans from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Calls made outside of that time frame will be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.