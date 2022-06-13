COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health announced Monday that the state is seeing its first likely case of monkeypox.

LIVE UPDATES

ODH identifies probable case of monkeypox in Ohio

Case is adult male

Patient is isolating

Look out for unexplained rash

Monkeypox is a viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms.

49 cases in U.S.

1500 cases worldwide

Most of the cases worldwide are in gay men.

Scientists warn that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, is susceptible to catching monkeypox if they are in close, physical contact with an infected person or their clothing or bed sheets.