Nasal spray or shot? Cleveland Clinic says most important thing is to get vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You have options when it comes to getting vaccinated for influenza this flu season.

The nasal spray flu vaccine FluMist is available this year.

Whether you want the spray or the shot, the Cleveland Clinic says the most important thing is that everyone gets vaccinated, especially because some of the symptoms are similar to coronavirus.

Staying healthy is also key to giving your body the energy to fight COVID-19 and recover if you do become infected.

While there’s no vaccine for the coronavirus, there are vaccines for the flu.

Everyone over the age of 6 months is encouraged to be vaccinated.

However, the mist is only available for ages 2 to 49, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Ultimately, what’s best for you is a discussion between you and your doctor.

According to the CDC, all nasal spray flu vaccines for the 2020-2021 season will be made using four flu viruses: an influenza A (H1N1) virus, an influenza A (H3N2) virus, and two influenza B viruses.

