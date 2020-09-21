MetroHealth offering drive-up vaccinations in Middleburg Heights

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – MetroHealth is offering a drive-up vaccine service.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at the MetroHealth Middleburg Heights November Family Health Center.

Adults and children ages 10 and older can get immunizations while sitting in the car.

The hospital says it is the region’s first hospital-based drive-up vaccine service.

Available vaccines include flu, tetanus, HPV, meningitis, pneumonia, and shingles.

You’ll need an appointment to take advantage of the drive-up service.

