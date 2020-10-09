Lorain County to offer free flu shots this fall

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain County Public Health will offer residents free flu shots this fall.

LCPH will offer free flu shots at drive-thru and walk-in clinics, as well as at the LCPH office.

LCPH can provide flu shots for infants six months or older through high-dose flu shots for adults 65 and over.

They also have the nasal flumist for people who prefer between ages 2 and 49.

“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community from flu,” explains LCPH Health Commissioner David Covell, MPH, RS. “Healthy adults can get very sick from the flu, just like from COVID-19. Both are most dangerous for older adults, smokers or anyone with a chronic condition like asthma, diabetes or heart disease.”

You’ll need an I.D. to get a flu shot. You’re required to wear a face mask, and they ask that you wear a short-sleeve shirt.

To schedule an in-office appointment with LCPH, call 440-284-3206.

Drive-thru flu shot clinics for adults ages 16 years and older:

Monday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oberlin Fire Department, 430 S. Main St. in Oberlin

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elyria Fire Department Station No. 2, 330 E. Broad St. in Elyria

Walk-in flu shot clinics for families with children ages 6 months through 15 years:

Monday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lorain County Fairgrounds, 23000 Fairgrounds Road in Wellington

Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lorain County Community College in the Ewing Activities Center, 1005 Abbe Road N. in Elyria

