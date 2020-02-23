Hundreds climb Key Tower to help fight lung disease

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fight for Air Climb is celebrating 10 years of raising money and awareness in the fight against lung disease.

Each year, hundreds of people join together to race up 58 floors or 1,349 steps of Ohio’s tallest building.

The event raises money for the American Lung Association.

They say 9,500 people in Ohio will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, joining the 1.6 million people suffering from lung disease in the Buckeye State.

Fight for Air Climbs have raised more than $53 million for the American Lung Association.