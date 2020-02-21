Five more flu-related deaths in Cuyahoga County this week

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports five flu-related deaths this week.

The victims are an 88-year-old Bay Village woman, a 94-year-old Chagrin Falls woman, an 83-year-old East Cleveland woman, a 62-year-old Seven Hills man and a 60-year-old Shaker Heights man. The total number of flu-related deaths this season is 14 in the county, which is slightly below the five-year median.

The board of health said flu activity remained very high this week. That’s down from last week’s “extreme” level.

It is never too late to get your flu shot, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health said.

