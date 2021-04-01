Ohio pauses workplace Covid-19 vaccine clinics not open to public

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is working on guidelines that will spell out when private clinics will able to start giving COVID-19 shots at workplaces, churches, and schools.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration told health care providers last week to stop scheduling clinics that aren’t open to the public. A handful of these vaccination clinics have popped up in recent weeks at offices, union halls and factories in the Toledo area for employees and their families.

State officials told providers to take a temporary pause with the nonpublic clinics because it first wants to make sure that there are enough doses for everyone.

