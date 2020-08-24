Ohio coronavirus numbers: 849 more cases reported

(WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health gave an update Monday on new cases of coronavirus in the state.

According to the State of Ohio COVID-19 dashboard, there have now been 115, 651 cases of coronavirus reported since the pandemic began. That’s 849 additional cases since Sunday. There have been eight more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, as well.

**In the video, above, Gov. DeWine gives more information on COVID cases during last week’s press conference**

The number listed of those presumed to have recovered is now at 95,554.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a state order that allows contact sports to move forward this fall amid the pandemic. The decision for high school fall sports to be postponed to spring will be left to the school districts.

