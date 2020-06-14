Ohio coronavirus numbers: 300 cases, 3 deaths reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There were 41,148 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,557 total deaths.

In the past 24 hours, 300 cases, 3 deaths and 31 hospitalizations were reported to the state health department.

**Read more on the coronavirus pandemic and Ohio’s response, here**

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 7,076

Cuyahoga: 5,175

Hamilton: 3,185

Marion: 2,706

Lucas: 2,428

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 329

Cuyahoga: 311

Lucas: 280

Mahoning: 214

Summit: 192

On Sunday, Governor Mike DeWine also shared a list of recommended practices Ohioans can take as religious houses begin to resume services.

More than 2 million people in the US have been infected by the virus and at least 115,521 have died from it, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. A forecast published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday projects the death toll could increase to 130,000 by July 4.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday that a recent increase in coronavirus cases in a number of states is not necessarily a “second spike.”

“However, when you start to see increases in hospitalization, that’s a surefire situation that you’ve got to pay close attention to,” Fauci explained.

Fauci also said there may not be a so-called second wave of COVID-19 cases as some health experts are predicting.

“It is not inevitable that you will have a so-called ‘second wave’ in the fall or even a massive increase if you approach it in the proper way,” he said.

He advised Americans to follow social distancing recommendations and to continue wearing masks in public, among other CDC guidelines.