Here are the schools in Northeast Ohio going remote due to COVID-19

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Several schools in Northeast Ohio have made the decision to do all-remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, those schools include:

Wickliffe Schools: District superintendent Joe Spiccia said “the decision to return to remote instruction is based on two factors:

1. Increased community spread which has led to increases in the number of positive COVID tests and the requirement to quarantine exposed students and staff.

We are not seeing transmissions occurring in the school. Transmissions are coming into the school from outside sources.

2. It is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain appropriate and effective staffing levels, again due to staff quarantines and other forms of leave.



Three schools in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District: Grant Elementary, South High and Willoughby Middle School.

Independence City Schools: A letter to families stated remote learning would begin Tuesday, Nov. 10. “When we opened on September 2, we did so with confidence that we could provide the services and environment that made for a successful year amidst the pandemic. With our current amount of infections, staff members and classes in quarantine, correlating staffing shortages specifically in the transportation and custodial/cleaning departments, and pending test results of students and staff, I do not believe we can provide that environment for the short-term time being,” superintendent Ben Hegedish said in the letter.

Mayfield High School: In a letter to parents and staff, the district said, “ONLY Mayfield High School students will begin online remote learning, effective November 10, 2020. We will continue to assess the community spread with a possible plan for high school students to return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break, at the earliest.”

LaMuth Middle School — the 6th grade glass is affected. Riverside Local Schools said, “We have been made aware of a sixth grade staff member at LaMuth Middle School who has tested positive for COVID-19. The Lake County General Health District has instructed the majority of our sixth grade staff members to quarantine due to potential exposure. As a result, we are forced to transition to remote learning for ALL sixth grade students.” That began Monday, Nov. 9.

