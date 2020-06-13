Dr. Amy Acton joins ‘Sesame Street’ town hall to address coronavirus concerns of families, kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/CNN) — Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will appear alongside your favorite “Sesame Street” characters Saturday morning to educate parents and children on several issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents” will air at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 13.

CNN Photo

The 60-minute special will tackle issues such as summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times.

Big Bird will join CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.

Some “Sesame Street” favorites — including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover — will be featured in the program. In addition to Dr. Acton, special guests include CEO of Baltimore City Schools Sonja Santelises, and Olympic gold medal gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles.

“The ABCs of COVID-19” be viewed on CNN or on CNN’s website for subscribers.

The show was initially slated to air on Saturday, May 30, but was postponed due to breaking news.

The @SesameStreet crew is back on CNN for a family town hall about Covid-19, featuring a new song by @Elmo, and @DrSanjayGupta on the accordion. Plus, Olympic gold medalists @Simone_Biles and @LaurieHernandez. The ABCs of Covid-19, Saturday morning at 10 a.m. ET pic.twitter.com/FS2IsuhvOe — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2020

Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Dr. Amy Acton had stepped down as Director of the Ohio Department of Health.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” DeWine said during the press conference. “Some wear white coats. This particular hero’s white coat is embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton.”

Acton will stay on as an advisor to the governor and remain focused on COVID-19. According to DeWine, she will take a comprehensive and holistic approach to address the health of Ohioans. (Watch the video above to learn more about her new role.)

“She has always put the health and safety of Ohioans first and foremost,” DeWine said.

Acton was appointed by DeWine in February 2019. He praised her leadership and credited her with saving countless lives during the pandemic.

More on Sesame Street, here.