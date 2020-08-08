City of Cleveland reports 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

*Watch our report above on how COVID-19 tests work and their reliability*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to officials, this brings the total to 4,482 confirmed cases and 89 deaths.

The ages of those affected range from under 1 year old to over 100 years old.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 99,969 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in the deaths of 3,668 residents, since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 77,429 have recovered.

