146 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Cleveland Department of Public Health has announced 146 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city as of November 20.

This brings the total number of cases to 9,075 in the city of Cleveland and 153 fatalities.

The new cases include males and females who range in age from under 20 to 80s. The Department of Health is working to identify their close contacts who require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

On Friday, 8,808 cases were announced for the state of Ohio, which was a new daily record of cases.

Earlier this week, Cuyahoga County officials issued a stay-at-home advisory that lasts until Dec. 17.

According to the new legislation, people are only advised to leave their homes for the following reasons:

school

work

going to the grocery store/pharmacy

picking up food

medical care

