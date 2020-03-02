Clinical trial saves local man’s life; he’s now sharing story to kick-off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)– As the senior vice-president of a marketing and communications firm in downtown Cleveland, he troubleshoots client issues on a daily basis.

But when it came to his own health, when trouble struck, Chris Lynch ignored the signs.

"Like most guys, when things aren't right or you have aches or pains or whatever, you don't go see the doctor."

After one year of suffering from symptoms, Lynch’s general practitioner recommended he get a colonoscopy.

The diagnoses…stage three colorectal cancer.

Lynch said, "Had you had this done or checked, you never would have had this or you would've caught it really early on."

In year’s past, the diagnoses would require surgery to remove the rectum.

But, at the Cleveland Clinic, Lynch would become the perfect candidate for a new and controversial clinical trial called Organ Preservation in Rectal Adenocarcinoma or OPRA.

Cleveland Clinic surgeon, Doctor David Liska says, “In the past, rectal cancer after surgery, there was a very high risk of it coming back. So, over the last 50 or 60 years, and there have been many changes in the field, ongoing changes."

In the clinical trial, patients undergo chemo and radiation only…no surgery.

Liska added, "…and by the assessment of different tests, including endoscopy, digital exam and MRI, if all those studies show there's no tumor left, those patients can be enrolled in the watch and wait program. In most patients, the tumor does not come back and they can be cured."

Doctor Liska showing us images of Chris Lynch’s tumor before the treatment in 2015.

After receiving 5 weeks of chemotherapy and radiation, followed by another 4 months of chemotherapy, the tumor disappeared.

Liska said, "The important thing is that it's not for every patient, only patients who receive the chemo and radiation upfront, and only those patients where the tumor completely disappears are candidates for that approach."

Chris Lynch is still being closely monitored since there is no long-term data on when or if cancer will return.