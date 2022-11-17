CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Thursday that a Cleveland resident has died from the monkeypox virus.

According to CDPH, the man had other health conditions and was hospitalized at the time of his death.

They did not release any further information about the victim.

Ohio has had 370 cases of monkeypox, CDPH reports, with 154 cases in Cuyahoga County.

“We’re devastated by this news and any premature death in our community. We’re grateful to all of our partners participating in the vaccination effort to help reduce the burden of infectious diseases in Cleveland,” said Dr. David Margolius, Director of the Cleveland Department of Public Health said in a press release.

CDPH is encouraging vaccinations.

More than 10,000 Ohio residents have received their first dose of a two-dose monkeypox vaccine.

UPCOMING VACCINE CLINICS

Mean Bull – 1313 E. 26th St. Cleveland, OH 44114 11/18/2022

Monkeypox and Flu Vaccinations Available

Time: 12 pm-6 pm

J. Glen Smith Health Center – 11100 St. Clair Ave. Cleveland, OH 44108 11/23/22

Monkeypox, Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations Available

Time: 9 am-4 pm

City of Cleveland McCafferty Health Center – 4242 Lorain Ave. Cleveland, OH 44113 11/21/22 11/23/22 Monkeypox, Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations

Available Time: 9 am-4 pm

LGBT Community Center – 6705 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102 11/22/22

Monkeypox, Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations Available

Time: 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

All vaccines are free and confidential. No appointment or pre-registration is required.

Click here to find a vaccine clinic near you.