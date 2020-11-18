Cleveland Clinic study finds fish oil doesn’t help with heart health

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It has been touted as a tool to help fight heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oil were thought to help reduce the risk of heart problems for those with high cardiovascular risk.

But a new Cleveland Clinic study found that it just doesn’t work.

“There’s no evidence that fish oil is beneficial. Probably these doses that people take are not doing any harm, except to their wallet,” said Dr. Steven Nissen, with the Cleveland Clinic Vascular and Thoracic Institute.

The double-blind study divided 13,078 people in 22 counties into two groups. One group got a placebo made of corn oil with the other receiving prescription strength, high-dose omega fatty acids.

“There was no evidence whatsoever from this high dose of fish oil. It was completely neutral. There was no reduction in cardiovascular events heart attack or death. There was an increase in atrial fibrillation a heart rhythm disturbance, which again makes it much less desirable,” Nissen said.

Should you stop taking fish oil capsules?

Nissen said what was used in the study was far stronger than the tablets you’ll find over the counter. He said fish oil, like many dietary supplements, have little to no scientific evidence backing their claims. These things should never be used over a doctor’s advice.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: