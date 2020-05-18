Cleveland Clinic participates in trial for blood test that detects 50 types of cancer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A clinical trial involving the Cleveland Clinic found a blood test that detects more than 50 types of cancer.

The test identified cancer before any clinical signs or symptoms of the disease. It was also 93 percent accurate in determining the location in the body, the Cleveland Clinic said in a news release on Monday.

“Detecting cancer early is key because it’s easier to treat and increases chances of survival,” said Eric Klein, M.D., in a news release. Klein is the chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute, a senior author of the Annals of Oncology paper and the co-principal investigator of Cleveland Clinic’s portion of the study along with Taussig Cancer Institute oncologist and vice chair for research Mikkael Sekeres, M.D.

The blood test is not yet available for clinical use and the study is ongoing at multiple facilities. The Cleveland Clinic had the largest number of patients of any trial site for the study’s first phase.

“The hope ultimately is to have a validated test that’s highly accurate in terms of detecting the presence of these cancers and a very low false positive rate that can be used for patients at risk for cancer, and have it be part of routine medical practice,” Klein said.

It has a 0.7 percent false positive rate.

The results of the study were recently published in the Annals of Oncology.