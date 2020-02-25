Cleveland Clinic opens NE Ohio’s first food allergy center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)-- The Cleveland Clinic celebrated the opening of its food allergy center in Strongsville on Tuesday. It's the first center of its kind in Northeast Ohio.

It combines allergists, pediatric psychologists and registered dieticians who work to prevent, diagnose, study and treat food allergies and diseases caused by reactions to food. These experts will also conduct food allergy-related research.

An estimated 32 million people in the United States have food allergies. About 8 percent of them are children.

“Until recently, all we could offer our patients and families with food allergies was avoidance,” said Sandra Hong, M.D., director of the Food Allergy Center of Excellence. “However, oral immunotherapy has ushered in a new era for food allergy patients. We are excited to be able to offer this therapy to carefully selected patients who can benefit from it as a treatment or prevention strategy.”

The Food Allergy Center of Excellence is located at the Cleveland Clinic Strongsville Family Health Center. The providers will soon offer services at other Cleveland Clinic locations.