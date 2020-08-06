Cleveland Clinic joins study on blood test aimed to detect more than 50 cancers

(Watch our story on the Cleveland Clinic being named the No. 2 hospital in the nation in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Clinic joined a study to evaluate a blood test that’s intended to detect more than 50 types of cancers with a single blood draw, the hospital system announced in a news release on Thursday.

The PATHFINDER study is a clinical trial at multiple medical centers. So far, the test has the ability to detect cancer with a low false positive rate.

“We haven’t had a multi-cancer detection test like this before. We are trying to determine if using this test will allow us to identify cancers in asymptomatic people at average or elevated risk of cancer at an earlier stage than is currently possible,” said Eric Klein, M.D., chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and the principal investigator of Cleveland Clinic’s portion of the PATHFINDER Study.

“Even if this test only detects a fraction of people who have early-stage cancer, it’s the first time that we will be able to detect many cancers that are currently lethal when we should be able to cure them.”

The Clinic will participate in the research by recruiting local patients. The study is open to men and women ages 50 and older who meet other requirements.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: