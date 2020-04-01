Hospital workers share pics, give thanks as they get first shipments of sterilized masks from Battelle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- Now that the FDA has approved Columbus-based Battelle Labs to sterilize thousands of N95 masks, some Ohio hospitals got their first shipments of clean masks Tuesday.
Battelle shared a video of its Critical Care Decontamination System disinfecting more than 3,500 masks.
And medical professionals posted pictures of the moments the newly-cleaned masks arrived in their emergency rooms.
After pushback from Gov. Mike DeWine, the FDA authorized Battelle to deploy a system in Ohio, New York and Washington state that can sanitize 160,000 face masks a day. The FDA initially approved only 10,000 masks a day.