Coronavirus headlines: 8 deaths in Cuyahoga County, US deaths exceed 4,000
Hospital workers share pics, give thanks as they get first shipments of sterilized masks from Battelle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- Now that the FDA has approved Columbus-based Battelle Labs to sterilize thousands of N95 masks, some Ohio hospitals got their first shipments of clean masks Tuesday.

Battelle shared a video of its Critical Care Decontamination System disinfecting more than 3,500 masks.

And medical professionals posted pictures of the moments the newly-cleaned masks arrived in their emergency rooms.

After pushback from Gov. Mike DeWine, the FDA authorized Battelle to deploy a system in Ohio, New York and Washington state that can sanitize 160,000 face masks a day. The FDA initially approved only 10,000 masks a day.

