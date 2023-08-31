(WJW) – Never eat wild mushrooms.

It’s a reminder from health officials after several recent reports of patients eating highly toxic mushrooms that were foraged in Ohio.

According to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the mushrooms in question are believed to be Amanita bisporigera, also known as the “destroying angel.”

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the all-white mushroom grows in wooded areas and in grass near trees.

Symptoms, which generally show up six to 24 hours after eating, include vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps. This later turns to kidney and liver issues, potentially leading to death, the Missouri Department of Conservation says.

Still, health officials say you should never eat any kind of wild mushroom that sprouts up in your backyard or in the nearby woods.

“Only an experienced mycologist could effectively differentiate between a toxic and nontoxic mushroom,” Cincinnati Children’s said in a blog post this week. “This time of year, we often receive cases of patients who’ve foraged for mushrooms and eaten them and have become very ill.”

Cincinnati Children’s warns that Ohio poison centers receive hundreds of calls every year about mushroom consumption, often after a child plucks it from the yard and sticks it in their mouth.

So, what should you do if you spot wild mushrooms in your yard?

Health officials first urge residents to keep kids and pets away from them.

According to Summit County Public Health, carefully remove the mushroom from the ground as soon as you see the cap. Then, place it in a plastic bag and throw it away in the trash. Make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching it.

Anyone who eats a wild mushroom and is experiencing symptoms should immediately call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.