Health officials issue warning after spike in positive COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach visits

PRESTON COUNTY, West Virginia (WJW) — Health department officials are investigating after at least eight people tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release from the Preston County Health Department, officials have started an investigation and are in the process of identifying close contacts for those involved. A close contact is anyone that has been within six feet for 15 minutes or more with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

They are also asking Preston County residents who have traveled back from Myrtle Beach or any beach or crowded vacation destination to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Myrtle Beach reopened all city beach accesses at the end of April. At the time, officials said safe social distancing is required on the beach.