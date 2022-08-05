LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Health officials are investigating several monkeypox cases in Northeast Ohio.

According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health’s website, the city has 14 cases of monkeypox. The health department’s office of epidemiology will continue monitoring these cases and contact tracing.

Lorain County Public Health also confirmed Friday afternoon that they’re investigating a monkeypox case in the county. Health officials say that person is isolating and the risk to the public is low.

“We have been closely monitoring the monkeypox outbreak in the United States. We are monitoring the person, and we continue to reach out to all known close contacts to help prevent the spread of this disease,” said LCPH Commissioner Mark Adams.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 38 cases of monkeypox in Ohio. The country has seen 7,102 cases, according to the report.

Thursday, the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency in an effort to free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

“It’s important that people understand how to protect themselves from monkeypox so they can make informed choices when in situations or places where monkeypox could be spread,” said Adams.

Monkeypox spreads through close skin-to-skin contact like hugging and kissing, as well as sharing bed sheets, towels and clothes.