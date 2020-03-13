Officials in Summit County hold press conference to provide latest on coronavirus

SUMMIT COUNTY (WJW) — Health officials in Summit County are currently hosting a press conference to discuss the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor DeWine announced earlier in the day that there are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. They include the following: Belmont County 2, Butler County 1, Cuyahoga County 6, Stark County 2, Summit County 1, Trumbull County 1.

There are 159 cases currently under investigation.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE:

Officials decided to hold a press conference in person to highlight the importance of social distancing. They intentionally spaced out the chairs for reporters.

Officials are working to collect data to help assess any possible risks.

They have been actively coordinating efforts with residents and government leaders throughout the county.

Officials said they have learned how to avoid that spread and peak from watching other countries response.

They said social distancing is paramount.

Summit County Public Health does NOT have the ability to test for COVID-19.

If you call the helpline, they can provide assistance on where to go.

Asking residents to treat each other with respect and avoid any kind of profiling.

Akron mayor signed an executive order declaring state of emergency.

He has suspended all domestic and international air travel for city employees until June. All rec centers will close as well.

He has a 30 day moratorium in place so no residents will have their water cut off if they are unable to pay their bill.

County officials say they stand ready to assist residents and cities in need.

Encouraging voters to vote early if able to. Polling places will remain open. Cleaning supplies will be on hand.

One confirmed case in Summit County. Officials say she is a female in her 50s. She is hospitalized. They were given limited information.

Officials are working with United Way to help provide resources for those in need.

Said they are concerned for the well being of the homeless and elderly.

Asking people not to go to ER to get tested unless it’s an emergency situation.

If you are symptomatic is to do it virtually through a provider. They can then decide what kind of testing is appropriate from there.

Jobs and family services are working with local child care providers to discuss safety protocols moving forward.

Summit County is relaxing standards on how folks take sick leave. Asking other employers to do the same, especially for those with school aged children.