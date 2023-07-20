CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the start of a new school year just a few weeks away, Ohio health officials are reminding parents of immunization requirements and the importance of taking them seriously.

On Thursday, Ohio State Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said during the last school year the number of students who received the required vaccinations rebounded to about 98% after falling to just below 90% during the pandemic.

“Many people nationally missed routine well visits in the early days of the pandemic and many schools were conducting remote learning,” Vanderhoff said. “However, the fact remains nearly 10% of all Ohio’s kindergarteners, that’s more than 12,000 children, were missing at least one required dose or had no immunization on record during the past school year. This puts too many kids at risk for developing serious illnesses, illnesses that plagued earlier generations, but thanks to routine childhood vaccinations, are rarely even heard of.”

Among the diseases, Ohio’s required school immunizations prevent are diphtheria, polio, measles, chicken pox and hepatitis.

“It is one of the miracles of modern science. It prevented hundreds of millions of deaths you know worldwide. It’s an incredibly powerful tool and it’s a really safe tool as well. Vaccinations are very safe in the United States,” Dr. Hanna Lemerman of Akron Children’s Hospital said.

Health officials point to an outbreak of measles in Ohio that began last November, making 85 children sick and putting 36 of those children in hospitals.

All of them were reportedly children who had not been vaccinated.

A COVID-19 vaccination is not required by the state, but it is also still recommended.

“We are finding that more patients are admitted with RSV or other respiratory illnesses and not necessarily as much covid at this time, but I think that the number of covid infections is underreported,” Lemerman said.

In her practice, Lemerman said she is seeing great interest from parents in getting their children vaccinated.

RSV was another respiratory illness that surged last November. Vanderhoff said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a shot to protect newborns against RSV.

Another RSV vaccination is also available for adults and is recommended for seniors over the age of 60.

“There is always going to be some portion of our population for whom vaccination is not the best option due to medical conditions or other underlying concerns but for the vast majority of us, it is clearly the right way to go,” Vanderhoff said.

On Thursday, state health officials also encouraged parents to have conversations with their children about things like vaping and smoking. They also recommended parents familiarize their kids with a safe route to and from school.

Vanderhoff also said that Wednesday’s tornado in North Carolina that seriously damaged a Pfizer facility there has had no impact on the availability of required or recommended vaccines in the state of Ohio.

For more information on the required vaccines, click here. Thursday’s press conference can be viewed in its entirety, here.