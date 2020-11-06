Health officials concerned about coronavirus spread with warm weather expected this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – With warm temperatures expected in Northeast Ohio this weekend, many local health officials urge people not to have get togethers with more than 10 people.

“It’s imperative right now that people not have large gatherings,” said Summit County Health Director Donna Skoda. “Getting together with families you know for a party or a football celebration of some sort, that is where we are seeing the cases peak.”

Health officials also say several cases of COVID-19 have been tracked to large events, like weddings.

“We are seeing that the majority of our cases over the last couple of weeks have been related to weddings or other kind of gatherings where individuals have not been wearing masks and abiding by the social distancing guidelines,” said Ashley Franks, an epidemiologist at the Erie County Health Department. “We just had a wedding two weeks ago that we had to quarantine 150 people and out of that wedding, 27 did test positive.”

And many who have had COVID-19, like Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy, say everyone needs to be extra careful.

“It was bad. I had one trip to the emergency room for headache and high fever,” Majoy said.

He was off work for 30 days.

“My advice is simple,” Majoy said. “Don’t take your health for granted. Don’t take this virus for granted. It is a really an awful virus and nobody wants to get it. “

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: