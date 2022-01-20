Health leaders to update omicron outbreak in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday on the impact of COVID-19 in the state.

Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, the director of ODH, will talk with hospitals about what they’re seeing and if it indicates whether omicron has peaked in the area.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, hospitalizations are down slightly from last week at this time.

Last week, there were well over 6000 patients in the state’s hospitals.

Thursday, OHA reports 5,887 people in the hospital.

1,175 are in the ICU.

Last week, cases were up in every age group. This week, cases have increased the most in ages 0-29.

However, they’re down in nearly every other age group.

305 kids under 17 were admitted to Ohio hospitals over the last week.

514 people were admitted in ages 18 to 29.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will carry it live.