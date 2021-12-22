Health leaders to speak out amid record-setting COVID-19 cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to hold a press conference with other state health leaders Wednesday amid a record-setting number of new COVID-19 cases.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, will speak with Major General John C. Harris, Jr., Adjutant General of the Ohio National Guard who is overseeing the deployment of national guard troops to help ease the burden on the state’s hospitals.

David Custodio, MD, MBA, FACEP, President, Summa Health System Akron and St. Thomas Hospitals will also be at the press conference.

Summa Health announced this week that it had added refrigerated trucks to prepare for extra capacity at the morgue.

UC Health Associate Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Physician, Jennifer Wall Forrester will also be in the press conference.

4,797 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

1,206 of those people are in the ICU.

The press conference is at 11 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.