Health department reports 27 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were three fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 4,531 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 92 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 101,731 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 3,673 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their 20s to their 80s. The health department reports that they are working to determine who else could have been in contact with people who came down with the illness.

As seen in the video above, Gov. DeWine is set to speak this week about sports in Ohio.

Earlier today, multiple reports surfaced that the Big 10 has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season.

