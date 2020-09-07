Health alert: Raw sewage overflows at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District posted a public advisory at Edgewater Beach Monday.

They say the sewers overflowed raw sewage and stormwater into Lake Erie during the morning’s heavy rain.

NOTICE: This morning’s downtown deluge resulted in a combined sewer overflow event at our Edgewater CSO.



Overflow events here are rare and video of them occurring are even more so, but our sewer maintenance crew was on site at the time. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/7dqTJX51Sn — NE Ohio Regional Sewer (@neorsd) September 7, 2020

People are advised to avoid contact with the water.

The Sewer District’s Sewer System Maintenance and Operations crew was on site handling another matter, so they were able to get video of the overflow as it happened.

The Sewer District’s Water Quality and Industrial Surveillance Department has posted signs at Edgewater Beach advising beachgoers to avoid contact with the water.

The last Edgewater discharge (during recreation season) was July 27, according to a press release from The Sewer District.