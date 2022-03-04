Health alert: Exterminating company accused of misusing rodenticides in Cleveland-area homes

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a public health alert for residents who used a Richmond Heights exterminating company to get rid of rodents in their homes.

According to the ODA, Lewis Exterminating Company is being investigated for allegedly misusing rodenticides, which are toxic to people and pets.

Investigators say the rodenticides were placed in easily accessible places of homes.

Courtesy of Department of Agriculture

Courtesy of Department of Agriculture

Courtesy of Department of Agriculture

The ODA warns that accidentally ingesting or inhaling rodenticides can cause major health risks, including death.

They ask anyone who used the company’s services and believe the products were used in their home to contact them at 614-728-6389 or by email at reportrodenticides@agri.ohio.gov.

Residents shouldn’t touch or remove the product themselves, officials say.

The investigation started when the ODA received a tip from another Ohio-licensed pesticide applicator on Feb. 28.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.