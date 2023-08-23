Cleaning windows on the side of a high rise building

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s a superhero washing windows?

That’s right.

A crew of superheroes is taking over the duties of washing windows outside of Akron Children’s Hospital.

If you’re in the area…look up.

The popular characters can be spotted beginning at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, rappeling down the 6-story high front windows on the main hospital building.

“After the rappel, the larger-than-life crime fighters will greet children in the lobby and then make visits to patient rooms,” said organizers in a press release.

If you’re in the area keep an eye out for these superheroes:

Batman

Wolverine

Iron Man

Captain America

Superman

Spiderman

Flash

Deadpool

Check back here at about 9:30 a.m. to watch the special event live.