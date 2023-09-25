SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Motorists who travel I-77 may want to give themselves some extra time for detours and congestion.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, beginning Monday, Sept. 25 through mid-October, lane restrictions and ramp closures will be in place and several of them will be in effect during daytime hours.

The traffic pattern changes are due to pavement replacement and widening, according to ODOT.

Ramp Closures

The following ramp closures will be in effect from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily:

The ramp from SR 241 to I-77 northbound.

Detour: SR 241 northbound to U.S. 224 westbound to I-77 northbound

The ramps from Arlington Road to I-77 northbound.

Detour: Arlington Road northbound to Waterloo Road eastbound to Kelly Avenue to U.S. 224 westbound to I-77 northbound.

Lane closures:

I-77 northbound between Arlington Road and U.S. 224 will have various lane restrictions between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, I-77 southbound between Arlington Rd. and I-277/U.S. 224 continues to be reduced to three lanes. This construction zone will be in place through mid-November.