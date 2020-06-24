Heads up, drivers: Front license plates no longer required in Ohio beginning July 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Most drivers in Ohio will no longer be required to have a front license plate beginning on July 1.

A transportation bill which was signed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine over a year ago allows drivers in the state to remove front license plates.

House Bill 62 requires only one license plate to be displayed on most motor vehicles including passenger vehicles, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, beginning July 1. The license plate must still be displayed on the rear of the vehicle.

However, commercial tractors must display the license plate on the front of the vehicle.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety reminds drivers that failing to properly display the single license plate is a minor misdemeanor and a strict liability offense.

(Photo courtesy: Ohio BMV)

Several states, including those that border Ohio, do not require a front plate.

Those who were for it said it would make buying and selling cars easier and it would recognize the changing landscape of automotive design; opponents said having a front plate doubles the chance that law enforcement will catch criminals.

School organizations were among those who asked lawmakers to overturn the law because they said it would impact the safety of students.

Four statewide educational associations and a union representing school bus drivers asked the Ohio Senate to roll back the new state law.

