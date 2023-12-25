(WJW) – Merry Christmas! Heads up: It’s foggy for those traveling.

Patchy fog this morning with dense fog far west.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Ottawa and Sandusky Counties until 10 a.m.

As for temperatures, someone on Santa’s nice list must have asked for the 60s this year — and they got them! The average his is 38°.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Some breaks of sunshine before another round of rain moves in late Monday night.

Our warmest Christmas in Cleveland temperatures reached 66° in 1983.

Rain late Monday night. Spotty rain Tuesday, becoming scattered Wednesday before turning colder heading into the NYE weekend.

More sustainable cold for the last weekend of the year. Nothing extreme but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks.

Better chances for snow!

It’s looking more promising for snow on the ground as we ring in the new year.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

