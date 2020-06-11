Heads up: Beach Hazards Statement warns of dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Erie

(WJW) — The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a Beach Hazards Statement.

It’s in effect for Ottawa, Erie and Lorain counties until 4 p.m., and Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula Lakeshore until 8 p.m.

It was issued due to a high risk for rip currents.

According to the National Weather Service, large waves will cause currents to develop on the lakeshore. Swimmers are warned not to go in the water. “Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake,” the NWS wrote.

The Beach Hazards Statement comes after a night of storms throughout western and northeast Ohio.

Damage was done to the Sandusky State Theatre, as seen in the video, below. Also, trees came down in several cities including one that landed on a home in Eaton Township; you can see that video, below, too.

