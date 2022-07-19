(WJW) – Two school training events in Northeast Ohio are happening Tuesday.

US Marshals will conduct a training exercise at the Westlake City Schools administrative offices, formerly Parkside Intermediate School on Hilliard Blvd.

There will be scenarios that include shouting, screaming and blank-fire ammunition. The city sent out a press release about the training so residents wouldn’t be alarmed if they heard the commotion.

There’s also a training exercise in Shaker Heights at Boulevard Elementary School. The training will take place all day, through 10 p.m.

The training will also include blanks and flashbangs. “Neighbors of the school building and other community members in the area will see, and likely hear, an active police presence at the Boulevard building,” a press release stated from Shaker Heights City School District.