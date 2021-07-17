Headlands BeachFest makes return after two-year hiatus

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– Headlands BeachFest returned to Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor on Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

The event features food trucks, craft vendors, music and the Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition. It was canceled in 2019 because of high water levels on Lake Erie and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the weather, a lot of people still went to the beach for the day-long event.

“I get to see a lot more people out and about again,” sad Zach Gorby, with King’s Concessions. “It means a lot to us and the people who get to get out of their homes more and enjoy it.”