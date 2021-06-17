Headlands BeachFest in Mentor returns after two years

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The “ultimate beach party” is returning to Headlands Beach State Park, the City of Mentor announced on Thursday.

The Headlands BeachFest, which was canceled in 2019 due to high Lake Erie water levels and then in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, will return on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will feature all-day entertainment including music, activities such as arts and crafts, the Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition, and food trucks.

The City of Mentor said this year’s Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition will have three world champion sand sculptors building their creations over three days. Those at BeachFest will have the chance to vote for and help crown the winner of the competition. There will also be a special family sandcastle building contest.

The event at Headlands Beach State Park at 9601 Headlands Road is free (both admission and parking).

You can learn more, here.