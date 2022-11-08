CLEVELAND (WJW) – Heading to the polls? Election Day will be mostly sunny, slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 50’s.

We have another warm-up before our temperatures tumble. Veteran’s Day is our next chance of rain; this system will bring a huge pattern flip to our area. This is no big surprise as the cold was part of our long-range Winter weather outlook issued two weeks ago.

Temperatures reach near 70 on Thursday, with the upper 60s on Friday, followed by a huge temperature drop this weekend and continuing into next week.

The combination of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole heading up the east coast and the approaching arctic front from the west will drive the huge changes starting Friday. The potential for locally heavy rain late Friday (mainly east) is rising.

Scattered clipper + lake-driven snow showers are in the forecast Saturday night through Monday morning, primarily along the lake.

Look how the temperatures change (red above normal, blue below normal) from west to east later this week/weekend. This animation shows the COLD continuing into Thanksgiving week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

It’s interesting how the fall temperatures have gone since late September. 3-4 weeks of cool temperatures (leaves turned much faster this year) followed by 2 weeks of warmth. Now a long stretch of cold starting this weekend which has staying power!

The temperature changes over the last month (Cold start to October, warm last two weeks and now colder weekend ahead) have been governed by changes in the tropical Pacific.

We look at many regions of the globe as we crunch the latest data in formulating the winter outlook.

Here is the FOX 8 Winter Weather Outlook.