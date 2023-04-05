CLEVELAND (WJW / AP) – The day is almost upon us — fans will be filling the stands at Progressive Field as the Cleveland Guardians take on Seattle in their home opener later this week.

The Guardians will face off against the Mariners at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 7.

Heading out to the game? Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

Can I still get tickets?

While Opening Day is already sold out, fans can still buy standing room only tickets in the Right Field Terraces. Interested? You can purchase tickets right here.

What will the weather be like?

Right now, weather conditions for the big game aren’t looking too bad. Temperatures are looking cool Friday, around 48 degrees, but conditions should stay dry and expect to see a little sunshine.

Keep up with weather conditions here.

What are this year’s home opener festivities?

The celebration is kicking off with the Guardians Block Party at Gateway Plaza from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Then, the ceremonial first pitch is set to be thrown by 2022 Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce and his mom Donna.

The National Anthem will be sung by Cleveland Native Norelle Simpson and the 112th fighter squadron of the Ohio Air National Guard will perform a flyover.

Check out more details on home opener festivities here.

What’s new at the concession stand?

You can’t go to the ball game without getting a snack.

Fans will be able to try a variety of new food items this season — from crab Rangoon nachos and buffalo chicken mac and cheese to hot honey chicken tenders and “The Wild Thing,” which is a vegan chili dog with cheese, onions and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

During a press event last week, the Guardians also announced that half of Progressive Field’s concession stands and most in-seat vendors are moving to cashless this season. You will be able to pay with credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

How is the team doing so far?

So far this season, four of the Guardians’ five wins have come from two or fewer runs. Three of those have been in extra innings.

After a 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the AL Central champs are holding a 5-2 record for the 2023 season.

RHP Aaron Civale (1-0, 0.00) is set to take the mound when the Guardians return home on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.