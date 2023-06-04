TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A two-vehicle crash turned fatal in Sandusky County Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to SR-101 just south of the turnpike around 4:10 p.m. after a car reportedly went left of center, hitting a motorcycle head on that two people were riding.

Troopers said the riders 67-year-old Donald Brown Jr. and 65-year-old Lisa Brown, both of Clyde, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing helmets, troopers said.

The 72-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Fireland’s Hospital. She is reportedly stable at this time. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision, troopers said.

Officials continue to investigate what may have led to the crash and no charges have been filed.