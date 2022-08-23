HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.

According to a press release from the Holmes County Sheriff, the crash happened Sunday at about 5:45 p.m on State Route 241, just north of Township Road 327 in Hardy Township.

Officials say a man in an SUV was driving southbound when he “intentionally drove his vehicle left of center.”

The man struck a Jeep head-on. The Jeep was being driven by a 31-year-old from Millersburg.

According to the release, the man was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead “as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred immediately following the crash.”

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released from the hospital. Officials say she was wearing a seatbelt.

If you are considering suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

