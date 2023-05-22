[Editor’s Note: The traffic report above is from about 8:30 a.m. on Monday.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A ramp from State Route 8 Northbound to the Ohio Turnpike Eastbound was temporarily closed during the Monday morning commute.

The closure came after the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a head-on crash between two vehicles in the area.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m.

The vehicles involved were a Honda Pilot and a Dodge Ram van. The van caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to officials.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals. It’s not clear the extent of their injuries.