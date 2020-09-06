Head-on car crash kills 22-year-old Cleveland woman, OSHP reports

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) —The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle car crash that left one woman dead this weekend.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on SR-5 not far from Rock Spring Road, the Ravenna Post of OSHP said in a report. They said a 22-year-old man was driving eastbound when he took his vehicle briefly left of center, causing a 29-year-old woman driving westbound to try and swerve to miss his car. Both over-corrections caused the cars to crash into each other in the eastbound lane.

A 22-year-old woman who was a passenger in the 29-year-old woman’s car reportedly died at the scene from injuries inflicted by the accident. The other woman was rushed to University Hospitals Cleveland after sustaining serious injuries. Both women, from Cleveland, were reportedly not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the accident. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt either.

Drug and alcohol impairment is not known at this time, OSHP said, and is still under investigation.

